D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Sells 2,372 Shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,713 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 2,372 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Total were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Total in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Total in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Total in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Total by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,109 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Total by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TOT opened at $44.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Total SA has a 1 year low of $43.90 and a 1 year high of $58.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.88. The firm has a market cap of $121.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.75.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $49.28 billion during the quarter. Total had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 9.94%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Total SA will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.606 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. Total’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Total in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Total has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.29.

In other news, Director S.A. Total bought 100,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.85 per share, for a total transaction of $890,310.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 2,152,078 shares of company stock valued at $18,533,004 over the last quarter.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

