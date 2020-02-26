D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Sells 2,704 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lessened its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,660 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,704 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises about 1.5% of D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 2,042.9% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Home Depot by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 202,813 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 29,578 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock opened at $237.38 on Wednesday. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $179.52 and a 12 month high of $247.36. The firm has a market cap of $261.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $234.18 and a 200-day moving average of $226.99.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 721.00% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.37.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,627,789.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

