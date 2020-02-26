D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Sells 679 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,089 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 679 shares during the quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,730,576 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,938,712,000 after buying an additional 887,115 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Adobe by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,911,953 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,567,161,000 after buying an additional 157,055 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Adobe by 1.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,810,109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,881,292,000 after buying an additional 91,217 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,953,887 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,633,841,000 after buying an additional 141,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 31.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,079,637 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,127,000,000 after buying an additional 972,817 shares during the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $347.80 on Wednesday. Adobe Inc has a 1 year low of $249.10 and a 1 year high of $386.74. The firm has a market cap of $172.32 billion, a PE ratio of 57.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $357.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $308.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. Adobe had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 26.42%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Griffin Securities boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $339.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.08.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.56, for a total value of $970,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 42,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,850,309.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.27, for a total value of $302,667.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,625.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,793 shares of company stock valued at $20,267,469. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

