D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Sells 9,915 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,962 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,915 shares during the quarter. Generac makes up approximately 1.7% of D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Generac worth $5,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Generac by 143.4% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter worth $104,000. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GNRC stock opened at $107.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.65. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $49.41 and a one year high of $117.92. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.16.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $590.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.75 million. Generac had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 36.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $503,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 670,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,584,088.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,510,500. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GNRC shares. Bank of America cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Generac in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Northcoast Research upped their target price on shares of Generac from $93.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $95.00 target price on shares of Generac and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.50.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

