D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Takes $2.15 Million Position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 28,919 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVS. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.0% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,566 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 860 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cfra boosted their target price on CVS Health from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Mizuho upped their price target on CVS Health from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on CVS Health to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on CVS Health from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.35.

CVS Health stock opened at $64.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.52. CVS Health Corp has a 12 month low of $51.72 and a 12 month high of $77.03. The company has a market capitalization of $88.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.93.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $66.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

In other CVS Health news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $19,929,740.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,614,540.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total value of $4,180,800.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,608 shares in the company, valued at $7,452,419.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Further Reading: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.