D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Lowered to Hold at SunTrust Banks

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They presently have a $58.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.15% from the stock’s current price.

DHI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on D. R. Horton in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “sell” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on D. R. Horton from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded D. R. Horton to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of D. R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Buckingham Research cut D. R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. D. R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.81.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $58.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. D. R. Horton has a 12 month low of $37.81 and a 12 month high of $62.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.67.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 9.74%. D. R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that D. R. Horton will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other D. R. Horton news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total value of $2,091,520.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,718 shares in the company, valued at $10,992,478.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $459,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,994 shares in the company, valued at $3,063,632.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,000 shares of company stock worth $4,040,665 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in D. R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in D. R. Horton in the third quarter worth $39,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in D. R. Horton in the third quarter worth $43,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in D. R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in D. R. Horton by 1,641.8% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 958 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

About D. R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

