D R. Wyatt Sells 1,150 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) Stock

Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) VP D R. Wyatt sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.31, for a total transaction of $270,606.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,654 shares in the company, valued at $5,330,712.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

HII traded down $3.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $219.76. 424,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,149. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $262.92 and its 200 day moving average is $237.56. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a 52 week low of $196.26 and a 52 week high of $279.71.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 35.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 20.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.41%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,537,271 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $794,967,000 after purchasing an additional 272,816 shares during the period. First Command Bank lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,373,559 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $714,486,000 after purchasing an additional 54,696 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,708,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HII shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $296.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $293.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.57.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.