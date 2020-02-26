DAEX Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.94 Million (DAX)

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. One DAEX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges including Indodax and LBank. DAEX has a total market capitalization of $1.47 million and $1.94 million worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DAEX has traded down 12.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00045695 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.09 or 0.00492181 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $566.70 or 0.06186367 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00058783 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005321 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00024812 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003140 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010789 BTC.

About DAEX

DAEX is a token. It was first traded on February 9th, 2018. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 tokens. The official website for DAEX is www.daex.io. DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DAEX Token Trading

DAEX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax and LBank. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

