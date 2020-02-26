Daily Mail and General Trust P L C (LON:DMGT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C (LON:DMGT) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 857.17 ($11.28).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C from GBX 910 ($11.97) to GBX 940 ($12.37) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C from GBX 760 ($10.00) to GBX 770 ($10.13) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C from GBX 648 ($8.52) to GBX 706 ($9.29) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th.

In related news, insider Tim Collier sold 25,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 841 ($11.06), for a total transaction of £210,939.62 ($277,479.11). Also, insider Kevin Beatty sold 7,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 810 ($10.66), for a total transaction of £57,663.90 ($75,853.59). Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 55 shares of company stock valued at $45,302.

DMGT opened at GBX 768.62 ($10.11) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.72. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37. Daily Mail and General Trust P L C has a 52-week low of GBX 596.50 ($7.85) and a 52-week high of GBX 897 ($11.80). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 815.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 823.48.

Daily Mail and General Trust P L C (LON:DMGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported GBX 38.60 ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 37.50 ($0.49) by GBX 1.10 ($0.01). On average, research analysts forecast that Daily Mail and General Trust P L C will post 4016.9998634 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th were given a dividend of GBX 16.60 ($0.22) per share. This is a boost from Daily Mail and General Trust P L C’s previous dividend of $7.30. This represents a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Daily Mail and General Trust P L C’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.79%.

About Daily Mail and General Trust P L C

Daily Mail and General Trust plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in digital, information, events, and media businesses in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. The company provides risk models, software applications, and analytical data services for the risk and insurance industry; business-to-business information, analysis, and software for the property, education technology, and energy sectors; and organizes exhibitions and conferences focusing on the energy, construction, interiors, hotel, and hospitality and leisure sectors.

