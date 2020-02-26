DAO.Casino (BET) Market Capitalization Reaches $3.24 Million

DAO.Casino (CURRENCY:BET) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. DAO.Casino has a total market cap of $3.24 million and $312,781.00 worth of DAO.Casino was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAO.Casino token can now be bought for $0.0194 or 0.00000221 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, DAO.Casino has traded 15.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Fusion (FSN) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001590 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8,409.84 or 0.96070573 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00018353 BTC.

DAO.Casino Token Profile

DAO.Casino (BET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2013. DAO.Casino’s total supply is 167,270,821 tokens. DAO.Casino’s official website is dao.casino. DAO.Casino’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin.

Buying and Selling DAO.Casino

DAO.Casino can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO.Casino directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAO.Casino should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAO.Casino using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

