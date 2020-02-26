DAOstack (GEN) Tops 1-Day Volume of $96.00

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded 22.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 26th. Over the last seven days, DAOstack has traded 26.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. DAOstack has a market capitalization of $3.58 million and $96.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAOstack token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0810 or 0.00000923 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, DDEX and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DAOstack alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011390 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $218.34 or 0.02487388 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00211357 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00041803 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000674 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00127222 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DAOstack Token Profile

DAOstack launched on May 1st, 2018. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,188,082 tokens. The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack. The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io.

Buying and Selling DAOstack

DAOstack can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOstack should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAOstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAOstack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAOstack and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.