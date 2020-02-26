Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.29, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $859.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.36 million. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%.

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.52. The company had a trading volume of 29,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,729,351. Darling Ingredients has a one year low of $18.20 and a one year high of $29.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 38.56 and a beta of 1.29.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Darling Ingredients from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.