Dash Price Reaches $81.75 on Exchanges (DASH)

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. In the last week, Dash has traded down 27.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Dash coin can now be bought for $81.75 or 0.00933628 BTC on major exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange, HitBTC, ZB.COM and C2CX. Dash has a total market capitalization of $764.11 million and approximately $865.04 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 36.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00015736 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002491 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000038 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000686 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Dash Coin Profile

DASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 9,346,481 coins. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dash is www.dash.org. Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum.

According to CryptoCompare, “Difficulty retargets each blockBlock reward decreases each block according to the formula: BaseReward = (MSupply – A)/218, where MSupply = (264 – 1) atomic units and 'A' is amount of already generated coinsPOW mechanism is a voting system for users”

Buying and Selling Dash

Dash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinroom, Kraken, Coindeal, Coinbe, BTC Trade UA, Bitfinex, Cryptomate, Altcoin Trader, Bithumb, Kuna, Braziliex, C-CEX, HitBTC, Exrates, COSS, Bisq, Coinhub, SouthXchange, Bitsane, ACX, Stocks.Exchange, WEX, TradeOgre, xBTCe, Bitinka, B2BX, Poloniex, Huobi, ZB.COM, BitFlip, Coinrail, Bittrex, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Bittylicious, Iquant, BX Thailand, CoinEx, Negocie Coins, Upbit, Gate.io, Binance, Livecoin, Tidex, BitBay, Koineks, Trade By Trade, Instant Bitex, OpenLedger DEX, Bibox, Sistemkoin, LocalTrade, Bleutrade, CryptoBridge, HBUS, Exmo, Mercatox, ABCC, C2CX, BiteBTC, Graviex, CEX.IO, Tux Exchange, Liquid, Bitbns, Coinsquare, Coinsuper, Bit-Z, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange, Crex24, Kucoin, OKEx, Indodax, LBank, LiteBit.eu, YoBit, Cryptopia, C-Patex, WazirX, Liqui and Ovis. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

