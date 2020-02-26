DaTa eXchange (DTX) One Day Trading Volume Tops $9,521.00

DaTa eXchange (CURRENCY:DTX) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 26th. In the last seven days, DaTa eXchange has traded 41% higher against the US dollar. DaTa eXchange has a market cap of $1.49 million and $9,521.00 worth of DaTa eXchange was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DaTa eXchange token can currently be bought for about $0.0194 or 0.00000215 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinFalcon and BitForex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DaTa eXchange alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00046391 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.36 or 0.00482138 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $559.99 or 0.06373279 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00059130 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005500 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00025686 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003097 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011326 BTC.

DaTa eXchange Profile

DTX is a token. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. DaTa eXchange’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,968,572 tokens. DaTa eXchange’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO. DaTa eXchange’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao. The Reddit community for DaTa eXchange is /r/DatabrokerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DaTa eXchange’s official website is databrokerdao.com.

DaTa eXchange Token Trading

DaTa eXchange can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinFalcon and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DaTa eXchange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DaTa eXchange should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DaTa eXchange using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DaTa eXchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DaTa eXchange and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.