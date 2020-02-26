DATA Trading Down 14.5% This Week (DTA)

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. In the last seven days, DATA has traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DATA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin, Bibox and DDEX. DATA has a total market capitalization of $3.28 million and approximately $173,729.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About DATA

DATA’s launch date was January 11th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,212,493,344 tokens. DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DATA is data.eco. DATA’s official message board is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data.

DATA Token Trading

DATA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Ethfinex, Bibox, DDEX, IDEX, Kucoin and UEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

