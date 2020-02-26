Databroker (DTX) Achieves Market Cap of $1.58 Million

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 26th. During the last seven days, Databroker has traded up 1.5% against the dollar. One Databroker token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0206 or 0.00000236 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Databroker has a total market capitalization of $1.58 million and $7,269.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00047295 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.80 or 0.00481935 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $533.12 or 0.06146068 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00063008 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005574 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00026095 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00011441 BTC.

About Databroker

Databroker is a token. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,968,572 tokens. Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO. Databroker’s official website is databrokerdao.com. The official message board for Databroker is medium.com/databrokerdao.

Databroker Token Trading

Databroker can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Databroker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Databroker using one of the exchanges listed above.

