Datacoin (DTC) Trading Down 9.3% Over Last Week

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 26th. In the last seven days, Datacoin has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar. Datacoin has a market capitalization of $14,587.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00006804 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003982 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00001044 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000610 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002293 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00039710 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Datacoin Coin Profile

Datacoin (DTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 19th, 2014. Datacoin’s total supply is 39,712,849 coins. Datacoin’s official Twitter account is @DatacoinX and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Datacoin is /r/Datacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Datacoin’s official website is datacoin.info.

Datacoin Coin Trading

Datacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

