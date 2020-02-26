Datum (DAT) Hits Market Capitalization of $910,832.00

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded down 12.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. In the last seven days, Datum has traded 20.1% lower against the US dollar. Datum has a market cap of $910,832.00 and $45,173.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datum token can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, COSS, Kucoin and OKEx.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011550 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.09 or 0.02606429 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00211357 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00041925 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000663 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00123289 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Datum Profile

Datum was first traded on July 27th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,001,935,124 tokens. The official website for Datum is datum.org. Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Datum

Datum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Kucoin, COSS and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datum using one of the exchanges listed above.

