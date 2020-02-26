Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Receives Media Sentiment Score of 0.20

Media coverage about Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) has been trending neutral on Wednesday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment earned a news impact score of 0.20 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the restaurant operator an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the headlines that may have effected Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s ranking:

Shares of NASDAQ PLAY opened at $42.24 on Wednesday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a twelve month low of $37.20 and a twelve month high of $59.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.84.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $299.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.39 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 37.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This is a positive change from Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.84%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PLAY. BidaskClub raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.98.

In related news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total value of $291,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,774 shares in the company, valued at $768,022.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Margo Lynn Manning sold 8,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $376,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,032,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,120,152. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

