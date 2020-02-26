David F. Shotwell Sells 1,036 Shares of Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Stock

Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) EVP David F. Shotwell sold 1,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total transaction of $17,373.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,302,425.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:UMPQ traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,974,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436,982. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08. Umpqua Holdings Corp has a twelve month low of $15.06 and a twelve month high of $18.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $310.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.79 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 8.41%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Umpqua Holdings Corp will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UMPQ has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens raised shares of Umpqua from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Umpqua in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Umpqua by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,649,056 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,888,000 after acquiring an additional 32,956 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Umpqua by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 117,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in Umpqua by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 900,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,935,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Umpqua in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

