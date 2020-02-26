David L. Kemmerly Sells 1,116 Shares of Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) Stock

Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) insider David L. Kemmerly sold 1,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.87, for a total value of $208,546.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ AMED traded up $3.63 on Wednesday, hitting $188.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,538. Amedisys Inc has a 52-week low of $106.65 and a 52-week high of $202.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.45. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.31, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.47.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The health services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. Amedisys had a return on equity of 24.95% and a net margin of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $500.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Amedisys Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMED. Raymond James raised their price target on Amedisys from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on Amedisys from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Amedisys from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Amedisys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.07.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,070,154 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $178,630,000 after acquiring an additional 57,572 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Amedisys by 4.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,009,576 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $132,265,000 after purchasing an additional 39,594 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Amedisys by 9.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 601,676 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $78,825,000 after purchasing an additional 53,618 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amedisys by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 469,777 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $78,415,000 after purchasing an additional 17,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Amedisys by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 434,583 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $72,539,000 after purchasing an additional 124,468 shares in the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

