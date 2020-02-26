David M. Wehner Sells 11,884 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CFO David M. Wehner sold 11,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total value of $2,402,588.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,567,290.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

David M. Wehner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 20th, David M. Wehner sold 2,550 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.52, for a total value of $552,126.00.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $197.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,519,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,625,040. The company has a market capitalization of $562.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.05. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.28 and a 12 month high of $224.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $214.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FB. Professional Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.9% in the third quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 107,167 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $19,084,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 37.2% in the third quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Facebook by 5.1% in the third quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,738 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 3.5% in the third quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,767 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory raised its position in shares of Facebook by 2.8% in the third quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 7,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 58.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Facebook from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research lowered Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $231.00 target price on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Facebook from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.48.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

