DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S (OTCMKTS:DVDCY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S (OTCMKTS:DVDCY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DVDCY shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

Get DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S alerts:

DVDCY opened at $8.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.19. DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S has a one year low of $8.56 and a one year high of $10.35.

About DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S

Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades in alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, sparkling and still wines, and ready to drink products under approximately 50 brands.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.