DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP cut its position in DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) by 80.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,975 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 263,671 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in DCP Midstream were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at about $750,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 48,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 943,984 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,118,000 after purchasing an additional 44,800 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 236,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,189,000 after purchasing an additional 39,508 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. 54.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DCP Midstream stock opened at $17.40 on Wednesday. DCP Midstream LP has a twelve month low of $17.36 and a twelve month high of $34.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 2.09.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.43). DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Equities analysts predict that DCP Midstream LP will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.93%. DCP Midstream’s payout ratio is 300.00%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DCP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut DCP Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on DCP Midstream from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on DCP Midstream in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. DCP Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); fractionating NGLs; and wholesale propane logistics.

