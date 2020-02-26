DECENT Price Hits $0.0154 (DCT)

DECENT (CURRENCY:DCT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. DECENT has a market capitalization of $792,028.00 and approximately $1,324.00 worth of DECENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DECENT coin can now be bought for $0.0154 or 0.00000179 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, BCEX, HitBTC and LBank. Over the last seven days, DECENT has traded 56.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00007660 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00009629 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001359 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000073 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000386 BTC.

About DECENT

DECENT (DCT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2016. DECENT’s total supply is 73,197,775 coins and its circulating supply is 51,306,089 coins. The official website for DECENT is decent.ch. DECENT’s official Twitter account is @DECENTplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DECENT is /r/decentplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DECENT Coin Trading

DECENT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, HitBTC, ChaoEX, BCEX, LBank and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DECENT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DECENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

