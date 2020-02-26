DecentBet (DBET) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2,072.00

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded down 38.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. DecentBet has a market cap of $497,664.00 and approximately $2,072.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DecentBet has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. One DecentBet token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Bancor Network, LATOKEN and YoBit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011481 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $228.04 or 0.02618374 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00211838 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00042041 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000665 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00125049 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DecentBet Token Profile

DecentBet’s launch date was September 13th, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 tokens. The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DecentBet is www.decent.bet.

Buying and Selling DecentBet

DecentBet can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Bancor Network, HitBTC and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DecentBet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DecentBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

