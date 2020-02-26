DeepOnion Price Hits $0.14 (ONION)

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00001588 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, RightBTC, BiteBTC and Crex24. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $2.23 million and $1,610.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded 35.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00007080 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003951 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00001071 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000636 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00039691 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000076 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 6th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 21,108,978 coins and its circulating supply is 16,117,126 coins. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

DeepOnion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Stocks.Exchange, Coindeal, Trade Satoshi, RightBTC, Crex24, SouthXchange, Kucoin, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

