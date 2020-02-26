DEEX Hits 1-Day Volume of $2,522.00 (DEEX)

DEEX (CURRENCY:DEEX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. DEEX has a total market cap of $600,456.00 and $2,522.00 worth of DEEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DEEX has traded 31.6% lower against the dollar. One DEEX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0106 or 0.00000122 BTC on popular exchanges including Sistemkoin and BTC-Alpha.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003752 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000040 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000039 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

DEEX Coin Profile

DEEX is a coin. Its launch date was November 8th, 2017. DEEX’s total supply is 87,811,933 coins and its circulating supply is 56,528,700 coins. DEEX’s official Twitter account is @deex_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DEEX is www.deex.exchange.

DEEX Coin Trading

DEEX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

