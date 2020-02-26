Delancey W. Davis Sells 10,546 Shares of Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) Stock

Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) insider Delancey W. Davis sold 10,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total transaction of $608,398.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,816.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

FELE traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $56.34. The company had a trading volume of 60,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,142. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.33 and a 200-day moving average of $52.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Franklin Electric Co. has a one year low of $42.87 and a one year high of $61.49.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $320.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.53 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Research analysts predict that Franklin Electric Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th were given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. This is a positive change from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.95%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FELE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,141,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,711,000 after purchasing an additional 30,506 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 137,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $550,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 100,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,807,000 after purchasing an additional 18,501 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

FELE has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered their price target on shares of Franklin Electric to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Franklin Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

