Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Given Sell Rating at Wells Fargo & Co

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Co in a research report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE:DKL traded down $3.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,876. Delek Logistics Partners has a 12 month low of $23.00 and a 12 month high of $34.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $729.26 million, a PE ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.98.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.21). Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 14.60% and a negative return on equity of 62.69%. The business had revenue of $138.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.40 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Delek Logistics Partners will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Delek Logistics Partners news, Director Francis C. D’andrea sold 809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $25,936.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,034.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 14.6% in the third quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,039 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 386.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Delek Logistics Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $22,372,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,420 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,201 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. 21.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delek Logistics Partners Company Profile

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Pipelines and Transportation, and Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling. The Pipelines and Transportation segment consists of assets, including pipelines and trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering and crude oil, intermediate and finished products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler and El Dorado refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

