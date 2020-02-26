Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Stock Holdings Decreased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 38.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,687 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,988 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Dell were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dell in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dell by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 173,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,934,000 after buying an additional 9,955 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Dell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,402,000. USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Dell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,619,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Dell by 1,897.1% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Dell news, insider Howard D. Elias sold 7,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $385,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 498,667 shares in the company, valued at $24,933,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 2,401 shares of Dell stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $121,850.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,587,967.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 669,506 shares of company stock valued at $33,431,564 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DELL traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.76. 1,069,929 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,741,320. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54. Dell Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.35 and a 12 month high of $70.55.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Dell had a return on equity of 457.91% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $22.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dell Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

DELL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dell in a research note on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Dell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Dell from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Nomura cut their target price on Dell from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.71.

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

