Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) Short Interest Up 59.0% in February

Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 10,080,000 shares, a growth of 59.0% from the January 30th total of 6,340,000 shares. Currently, 11.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,970,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DLPH shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Delphi Technologies in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Delphi Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Delphi Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays lowered shares of Delphi Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Delphi Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.58.

Get Delphi Technologies alerts:

Shares of Delphi Technologies stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,819,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,972,231. Delphi Technologies has a 52-week low of $9.52 and a 52-week high of $26.82. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.16, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Delphi Technologies had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 43.64%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Delphi Technologies will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Delphi Technologies by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 270,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 114,574 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Delphi Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $153,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delphi Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $193,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Delphi Technologies by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 20,792 shares during the period. Finally, Partner Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Delphi Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $190,000. 94.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delphi Technologies Company Profile

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Delphi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delphi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.