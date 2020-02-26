Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) Stock Position Raised by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,376,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 5.65% of Deluxe worth $118,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Deluxe by 234.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deluxe by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Deluxe by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new stake in Deluxe in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Hikari Power Ltd acquired a new stake in Deluxe in the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLX stock traded down $1.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.35. The company had a trading volume of 13,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,263. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.77. Deluxe Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.11 and a fifty-two week high of $54.15. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $522.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.57 million. Deluxe had a negative net margin of 9.95% and a positive return on equity of 38.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Deluxe Co. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Deluxe’s payout ratio is 18.60%.

DLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Buckingham Research cut their price objective on shares of Deluxe from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Sidoti reduced their price objective on Deluxe from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Deluxe from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deluxe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

Deluxe Company Profile

Deluxe Corporation provides checks, forms, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides checks; printed forms, such as deposit tickets, billing forms, work orders, job proposals, purchase orders, invoices, and personnel forms, as well as computer forms and check registers; and accessories and other products comprising envelopes, office supplies, ink stamps, and labels, as well as checkbook covers.

