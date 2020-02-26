Denarius (D) Hits Market Cap of $562,948.00

Denarius (CURRENCY:D) traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 26th. During the last week, Denarius has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Denarius coin can currently be purchased for $0.0776 or 0.00000882 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, TradeOgre, Cryptohub and SouthXchange. Denarius has a total market cap of $562,948.00 and $929.00 worth of Denarius was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electra (ECA) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded down 36% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Denarius

Denarius (CRYPTO:D) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 14th, 2017. Denarius’ total supply is 7,257,545 coins. The Reddit community for Denarius is /r/denariuscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Denarius is denarius.io. Denarius’ official Twitter account is @denariuscoin.

Buying and Selling Denarius

Denarius can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, SouthXchange, Cryptohub, CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Denarius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Denarius should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Denarius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

