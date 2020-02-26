Dent (DENT) Price Down 21.3% This Week

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded down 7.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. Dent has a total market cap of $13.89 million and $732,229.00 worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dent token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, OKEx, IDEX and Binance. During the last seven days, Dent has traded down 21.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011418 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $222.25 or 0.02534201 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00208836 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00041418 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000670 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00125333 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Dent Profile

Dent was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,273,941,183 tokens. The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin. The official website for Dent is www.dentcoin.com. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dent

Dent can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, HitBTC, Radar Relay, Bitbns, Coinrail, Liquid, FCoin, Kucoin, OKEx, Lykke Exchange, BitForex, LATOKEN, CoinBene, Allbit, Fatbtc, WazirX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Binance and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dent using one of the exchanges listed above.

