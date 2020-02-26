Dero Price Up 3.1% Over Last Week (DERO)

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 26th. In the last week, Dero has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dero has a market capitalization of $6.51 million and $902,909.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dero coin can now be purchased for $0.69 or 0.00007899 BTC on exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and TradeOgre.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dero Coin Profile

DERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,467,047 coins. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject. The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official website is dero.io.

Dero Coin Trading

Dero can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

