Descartes Systems Group (DSG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 4th. Analysts expect Descartes Systems Group to post earnings of C$0.13 per share for the quarter.

Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$109.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$110.31 million.

DSG stock opened at C$57.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion and a PE ratio of 139.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$60.41 and its 200-day moving average is C$54.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Descartes Systems Group has a 1 year low of C$44.48 and a 1 year high of C$62.87.

Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

