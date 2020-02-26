Descartes Systems Group (DSGX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 4th. Analysts expect Descartes Systems Group to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $83.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Descartes Systems Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DSGX stock opened at $43.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Descartes Systems Group has a fifty-two week low of $33.35 and a fifty-two week high of $47.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.53 and a beta of 0.69.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Descartes Systems Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Raymond James set a $40.00 target price on shares of Descartes Systems Group and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Descartes Systems Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.09.

Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

