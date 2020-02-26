Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €13.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) has been assigned a €13.00 ($15.12) target price by research analysts at Nord/LB in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.46% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LHA. UBS Group set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.12) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, HSBC set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €17.04 ($19.81).

Shares of ETR LHA traded down €0.45 ($0.52) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €13.06 ($15.19). 14,358,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €14.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of €15.30. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1-year low of €12.58 ($14.63) and a 1-year high of €23.66 ($27.51). The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

