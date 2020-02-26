DeVault 1-Day Volume Tops $115.00 (DVT)

DeVault (CURRENCY:DVT) traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 26th. One DeVault coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex and SouthXchange. DeVault has a market capitalization of $70,347.00 and approximately $115.00 worth of DeVault was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DeVault has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003737 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000042 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000125 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000100 BTC.

BLAST (BLAST) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DeVault Coin Profile

DeVault (DVT) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 28th, 2019. DeVault’s total supply is 211,298,423 coins and its circulating supply is 177,402,898 coins. DeVault’s official message board is medium.com/@devaultcrypto. DeVault’s official website is www.devault.cc. The Reddit community for DeVault is /r/devault and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeVault’s official Twitter account is @DeVaultCrypto.

DeVault Coin Trading

DeVault can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeVault directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeVault should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeVault using one of the exchanges listed above.

