Devery (EVE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $139,743.00

Devery (CURRENCY:EVE) traded down 8.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 26th. During the last week, Devery has traded 47.2% lower against the dollar. Devery has a market cap of $139,743.00 and $1.00 worth of Devery was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Devery token can now be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Hotbit and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011550 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $226.09 or 0.02606429 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00211357 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00041925 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000663 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00123289 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Devery

Devery’s launch date was October 7th, 2017. Devery’s total supply is 99,998,765 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,917,175 tokens. The Reddit community for Devery is /r/deveryofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Devery’s official Twitter account is @deveryofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Devery is devery.io.

Buying and Selling Devery

Devery can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX and DDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Devery directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Devery should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Devery using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

