DeviantCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $34,348.00 (DEV)

DeviantCoin (CURRENCY:DEV) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 26th. Over the last week, DeviantCoin has traded 57.5% lower against the dollar. DeviantCoin has a market capitalization of $34,348.00 and $247.00 worth of DeviantCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeviantCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PureVidz (VIDZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ride My Car (RIDE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LetItRide (LIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

DROXNE (DRXNE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Steps (STEPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MACRON (MCRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About DeviantCoin

DeviantCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 16th, 2018. DeviantCoin’s total supply is 17,263,266 coins and its circulating supply is 15,448,969 coins. DeviantCoin’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeviantCoin is /r/DeviantCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DeviantCoin is deviantcoin.io.

DeviantCoin Coin Trading

DeviantCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeviantCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeviantCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeviantCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

