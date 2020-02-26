Diageo (LON:DGE) Given a GBX 3,400 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Diageo (LON:DGE) received a GBX 3,400 ($44.73) price target from analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.90% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,860 ($37.62) to GBX 2,720 ($35.78) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,650 ($48.01) to GBX 3,250 ($42.75) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,100 ($40.78) target price on shares of Diageo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.83) target price on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diageo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,346 ($44.01).

DGE stock traded down GBX 26.50 ($0.35) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 2,933.50 ($38.59). 4,884,524 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,520,000. Diageo has a 52-week low of GBX 2,887 ($37.98) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,633.50 ($47.80). The stock has a market cap of $69.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,161.79 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,219.21.

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,249 ($42.74) per share, with a total value of £8,284.95 ($10,898.38). Insiders purchased a total of 534 shares of company stock worth $1,680,500 in the last ninety days.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

