Dialog Semiconductor (DLGNF) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 4th.

OTCMKTS:DLGNF opened at $39.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.41. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.49. Dialog Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $29.52 and a 52-week high of $55.00.

Get Dialog Semiconductor alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, February 21st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Dialog Semiconductor

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. It operates through four segments: Mobile Systems, Automotive & Industrial, Connectivity, and Advanced Mixed Signal.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Dialog Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dialog Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.