Diamond (DMD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.44 Million

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded down 8.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. During the last week, Diamond has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. One Diamond coin can now be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00004813 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, Bittrex and CryptoBridge. Diamond has a market cap of $1.44 million and $1,371.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002048 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000043 BTC.

About Diamond

DMD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,430,079 coins. The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Diamond is bit.diamonds. Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Diamond Coin Trading

Diamond can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Bittrex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

