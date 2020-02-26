Diamond Platform Token Hits Market Cap of $9.30 Million (DPT)

Diamond Platform Token (CURRENCY:DPT) traded 28.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 26th. Diamond Platform Token has a market cap of $9.30 million and approximately $34,898.00 worth of Diamond Platform Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Diamond Platform Token token can now be purchased for approximately $5.41 or 0.00062329 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN and LocalTrade. During the last seven days, Diamond Platform Token has traded down 37.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00047295 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.80 or 0.00481935 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $533.12 or 0.06146068 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00063008 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005574 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00026095 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00011441 BTC.

About Diamond Platform Token

DPT is a token. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2018. Diamond Platform Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,720,478 tokens. Diamond Platform Token’s official Twitter account is @delivererspower. Diamond Platform Token’s official website is cdiamondcoin.com. The Reddit community for Diamond Platform Token is /r/cdiamondcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Diamond Platform Token is medium.com/Cdiamondcoin.

Diamond Platform Token Token Trading

Diamond Platform Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and LocalTrade. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond Platform Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond Platform Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Diamond Platform Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

