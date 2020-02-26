Diamond S Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSSI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Diamond S Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSSI) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 331,400 shares, a growth of 120.1% from the January 30th total of 150,600 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 438,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

In related news, major shareholder Recovery Fund Iv Dss Aiv Wlr sold 99,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.47, for a total value of $1,434,411.10.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Diamond S Shipping by 156.2% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Diamond S Shipping by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Diamond S Shipping by 610.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Diamond S Shipping by 729.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 4,071 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Diamond S Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamond S Shipping stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.40. The company had a trading volume of 433,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,605. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Diamond S Shipping has a one year low of $9.11 and a one year high of $17.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.95 and a 200 day moving average of $13.21.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DSSI shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Diamond S Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diamond S Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.40.

Diamond S Shipping

Diamond S Shipping Inc operates as a shipping company. The company operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Tankers. It provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other production. As of March 28, 2019, it owned and operated a fleet of 68 vessels, including 15 Suezmax vessels, 1 Aframax, and 52 medium-range product tankers.

