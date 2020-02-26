Diana Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Diana Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, an increase of 64.6% from the January 30th total of 1,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 297,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Diana Shipping by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 367,996 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 8,134 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Diana Shipping by 183.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,194 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 10,480 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Diana Shipping by 22.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 76,899 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diana Shipping during the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Diana Shipping during the fourth quarter valued at $160,000. 36.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DSX. Zacks Investment Research cut Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine raised Diana Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of Diana Shipping stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 362,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,311. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.71 million, a P/E ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.24. Diana Shipping has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $4.15.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 2nd. The shipping company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $50.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.60 million. Diana Shipping had a positive return on equity of 1.83% and a negative net margin of 4.91%. On average, analysts forecast that Diana Shipping will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes through its ownership of dry bulk vessels worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, it operated a fleet of 48 dry bulk carriers comprising 20 Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, 5 Post-Panamax, 14 Capesize, and 4 Newcastlemax vessels.

