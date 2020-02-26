Digital Fantasy Sports (DFS) Price Down 24% This Week

Digital Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. One Digital Fantasy Sports token can now be purchased for $0.0451 or 0.00000549 BTC on popular exchanges including Coindeal, Cat.Ex and P2PB2B. During the last seven days, Digital Fantasy Sports has traded down 24% against the U.S. dollar. Digital Fantasy Sports has a market cap of $139,196.00 and $343.00 worth of Digital Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Digital Fantasy Sports alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00046255 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.02 or 0.00478919 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $538.23 or 0.06134586 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00062221 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005503 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00025974 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003098 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011406 BTC.

About Digital Fantasy Sports

Digital Fantasy Sports (DFS) is a token. Its launch date was July 22nd, 2017. Digital Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,084,280 tokens. Digital Fantasy Sports’ official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin. The Reddit community for Digital Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken. The official website for Digital Fantasy Sports is www.digitalfantasysports.com.

Buying and Selling Digital Fantasy Sports

Digital Fantasy Sports can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coindeal, Cat.Ex and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Fantasy Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Fantasy Sports should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digital Fantasy Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digital Fantasy Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digital Fantasy Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.