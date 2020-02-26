Digital Gold Trading Up 4% Over Last Week (GOLD)

Digital Gold (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 26th. Over the last seven days, Digital Gold has traded 4% higher against the US dollar. Digital Gold has a total market cap of $186,695.00 and $11.27 million worth of Digital Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digital Gold token can currently be bought for $52.60 or 0.00598381 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011358 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.32 or 0.02575704 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00213050 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00043163 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000682 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00127788 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Digital Gold Token Profile

Digital Gold’s total supply is 11,195 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,550 tokens. Digital Gold’s official website is gold.storage. Digital Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@digitalgoldcoin.

Buying and Selling Digital Gold

Digital Gold can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Gold directly using U.S. dollars.

